Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
I, too, am mad that Google doesn’t promote my accomplishments more often.
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- The Washington Post published a horrifying story of the State Department denying passports to American citizens and accusing them of lying about their status: “The Trump administration is accusing hundreds, and possibly thousands, of Hispanics along the border of using fraudulent birth certificates since they were babies, and it is undertaking a widespread crackdown on their citizenship.” Uh??? [Washington Post]
- President Trump’s beef with Google continues. Today he posted a video claiming that Google was unfair because they didn’t link to a livestream of his State of the Union address despite doing it for Obama. Wow, the........injustice.
- Trump thinks we did a “fantastic job” in Puerto Rico the day after a report showed that nearly 3,000 people died as a result of Hurricane Maria. Words just don’t mean anything anymore I guess!
- Kanye West wants us to know that Trump, “cares about the way black people feel about him.” LOL, aight. [Newsweek]
- Speaking of Trump and black people, he called Andrew Gillum—the Democratic candidate in Florida’s gubernatorial race—a “failed socialist mayor,” which means that Gillum rules. [Politico]
- Because nobody has an ounce of chill, we can add NATO to the list of people/organizations that want to name a building after the late Senator John McCain. [CNN]
- A bust at a Texas trailer manufacturing company led to 160 undocumented immigrants being detained by ICE. Several helicopters and more than 300 federal agents were dispatched to the scene. [ABC]
- California will become the first state to end bail! [AP]
- Here’s President Jimmy Carter looking like a puppy:
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish today:
This has been Barf Bag.