Lara Trump Is Now Campaigning With 'Proud Islamophobe' Laura Loomer... Kind Of

Image : Twitter/@CourtneyParella/@TeamTrump

Lara Trump—lover of rescue dogs, conservatism, and Eric Trump—headed to the battleground state of Florida to campaign for her father-in-law Tuesday and was joined by congressional hopeful Laura Loomer, a conspiracy- peddling crank that any normal political campaign would steer clear of.

Advertisement

But the Trump campaign isn’t normal, so it’s not too unusual that the Trump team is associating themselves with a woman who deemed the Parkland school shooting a “false flag” and called herself a “proud Islamophobe.” Loomer’s social media ramblings have been so toxic that she is now banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. She is even prohibited from using rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft following a 2018 Twitter rant about being late for a meeting because she couldn’t find a non-Muslim cab driver. “Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver,” Loomer wrote.

Loomer also, notably, handcuffed herself to Twitter’s New York office’s after she was banned from the platform.

Advertisement

After winning the Republican primary in August, Loomer has her sights set on her winning Florida’s 21st Congressional District, which is currently controlled by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel. Loomer is unlikely to win, as Florida’s 21st is reliably blue, but why would that deter the attention-starved Loomer?

Still, it’s unclear just how closely the Trump campaign—or Lara Trump—wants to associate with Loomer in the first place.

On Wednesday, Team Trump Deputy National Press Secretary Courtney Parella posted photos of Lara Trump alongside Loomer and several volunteers in Boca Raton, Florida. The photos lacked social distancing and there weren’t many masks to be seen either, but even more glaring than the public safety flub was the fact that Loomer wasn’t actually named in the caption.

Advertisement

Lara Trump’s Instagram account also highlights her adventures in Boca. The photos highlighted her roundtable about children returning to school, where she reportedly said, “I have absolutely no fear about sending my children to school... But, unfortunately, I think there has been a lot of fear stoked in this country.” The photos also depict Lara canvassing with Trump supporters and Loomer, who was not mentioned by name.

Advertisement

Is Laura Loomer just some awkward hanger-on that Lara Trump feels compelled to be nice to or what? Jezebel reached out to Team Trump for clarification on their role in Loomer’s congressional aspirations, but one thing is certain: it’s getting weird.