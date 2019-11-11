For over a year, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s role as Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend was largely stilted. The former Fox News host-turned-senior-advisor for President Trump’s 2020 campaign has stood alongside Don Jr. as they rallied for Republicans, starred in paranoid right-wing ad campaigns, and posed with trout for the ‘Gram. But in the last week, Guilfoyle shifted her role from sidekick to shield—and now seems to be acting as Don Jr.’s trusty attack dog, ready to square up.

While promoting his new book Triggered at UCLA on Sunday, Don Jr. was heckled, prompting him to storm out less than half an hour into the two-hour talk. The Turning Point USA sponsored event was reportedly infiltrated by members of the fringe far-right group America Firsters, who believe that the Trump administration has been hijacked by immigration softies and globalists. The audience was particularly upset that Don Jr. wouldn’t take questions, The Guardian reports, an omission the presidential son claimed was due to time constraints and, uh, fears of left-wing media manipulation. The hecklers weren’t buying it.

Advertisement

An increasingly twitchy Don Jr. attempted to quell the crowd as boisterous America Firsters clamored for questions. But then Guilfoyle came to the rescue, in full mom mode.

“You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive and discourteous!” Guilfoyle said, standing up from her stool to chide the audience. “We’re happy to answer a question! Respect the people around you so that they can hear!” Then, she got personal.

“I bet you engage and go on online dating, because you’re impressing no one here to get a date in person,” Guilfoyle said, directing her ire at an unseen heckler. (Guilfoyle, 50, apparently didn’t get the memo that online dating isn’t weird anymore.) Soon after, the trio left the stage to boos and scattered claps.

Advertisement

But this isn’t the first time Guilfoyle has wedged her body between Don Jr. and oncoming criticism—she also fulfilled her role as his human shield during the couple’s disastrous appearance on The View last week.

Advertisement

There’s nothing embarrassing about a woman standing up for her man as he’s getting dunked on. But there is everything embarrassing about a woman standing up for a Trump. It’s hard to pinpoint what’s motivating Guilfoyle’s new attitude, aside from increased scrutiny of Don Jr. Whatever the reason, Guilfoyle seems to enjoy her role as a stalwart defender of Don Jr. and the Trump name. Whether she’s yelling at dirtbag white nationalists or View co-hosts, we can expect her to maintain her role as a Trump ride or die for the foreseeable future.