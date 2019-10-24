Kellyanne Conway Would Like to Speak to Your Manager

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Surprise—it’s Cry Time!
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Here are some quotes from this transcript of a call between Kellyanne Conway and a reporter at the conservative Washington Examiner: “I haven’t learned a single thing from any of your pieces.” “What is your job exactly?” “Are you an expert on my marriage?” “Don’t pull the crap where you’re trying to undercut another woman based on who she’s married to. He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.Read on, it’s a wild one.” [Washington Examiner]
- Human scum you say? [Daily Beast]
- Bernie Sanders says: 420 declassify it (and expunge all past convictions). [Vox]
- Who?
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
Advertisement
This has been Barf Bag.