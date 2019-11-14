Kellyanne Conway Apparently Offended By Reminder That Her Husband Exists

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
She’s probably not alone!
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Kellyanne Conway had a mini-meltdown on CNN today when Wolf Blitzer asked her to comment on statements that her husband, noted Trump hater George Conway, made about Wednesday’s impeachment hearing. “Respectfully, I think a bunch of gossip girls and opinion-making and pontificating is not the way I looked at CNN,” Kellyanne said, before waxing poetic about the lost grandeur of the cable network. Kellyanne continues to act affronted by the fact that people dare ask her loudmouth husband, journalists continue to ask her about her loudmouth husband, and loudmouth husband continues to have a loud mouth. The circle of life.
- Republicans are scheming to make the impeachment trial long enough to fuck with the 2020 elections. [Washington Post]
- Speaking of impeachment: Apparently an ambassador calling the president from a Ukranian restaurant is a massive security breach. Who woulda thought? [Washington Post]
- Julián Castro will not be on the Democratic debate stage next week. But Tom Steyer will. Great system we have here.
- Democrats are calling for the resignation of senior Trump aide and noted white nationalist Stephen Miller. [NBC]
- People are just finding out that potential 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg has said shitty things about women. [New York Times]
- Ayanna Pressley is calling for the decriminalization of sex work. [Vice]
- SHOW US THE TAX RETURNS ALREADY! [CNN]
- Finally:
- And LOL:
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
