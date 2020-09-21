Kelly Loeffler Finally Admits She's an Actual Disney Villain

Image : Getty (Drew Angerer)/Wikicommons

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler has a message for voters—she’s “more conservative than Attila the Hun,” according to a new ad.

Advertisement

What follows is, I promise you, a faithful description of the ad—it begins with a white couple sitting in what looks like a living room, praising Loeffler as “the most conservative Senator in America.” “She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun,” the man states.

Advertisement

The ad then switches to... whatever time Attila the Hun was alive, which Wikipedia helpfully informs me was sometime in the fifth century. Attila grunts at a man who is dutifully translating his grunts:

[Grunt]

“Fight China, got it.”

[Grunt]

“Attack big government, yeah.”

[Grunt]

“Eliminate the liberal scribes.”

What’s happening here? Was Attila the Hun really a fan of small government and low taxes? Is Loeffler recommending that journalists be killed? Isn’t it kind of fucked up to imagine that Attila was only able to communicate through grunting, when I assume he spoke whatever the language the Huns spoke? Can 2020 get any stranger? The answer, I think, is absolutely without a doubt yes, unfortunately.

Hey y’all, guess what? In the midst of a historic pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is going on quite the bender of a power trip. I don’t think this is going to end well!

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, Azar recently “barred the nation’s health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, from signing any new rules regarding the nation’s foods, medicines, medical devices and other products, including vaccines.” In a memo dated September 15, Azar wrote instead that that authority “is reserved to the Secretary,” a.k.a., to him and him alone.

This shift has worried former officials, who think Azar’s move is not only meant to neuter the FDA, but to empower Azar’s boss, Donald Trump. Via the New York Times:

But former senior officials with the F.D.A. and H.H.S. speculated that the intent was to remove rule-making power from Dr. Stephen Hahn, the F.D.A. commissioner and to send a signal to President Trump that no surprises would come from the agency in the weeks before the election. “I can only conclude that this memorandum shows a lack of trust in the F.D.A. commissioner and other H.H.S. leaders,” said William B. Schultz, a former general counsel with H.H.S. and a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, a law firm.

Advertisement

In other worrying news related to political meddling in the federal agencies responsible for managing the covid-19 pandemic, on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control abruptly removed new language it had added to its website last Friday on how covid-19 is transmitted, getting rid of text that stated the coronavirus can transmit via aerosolized particles and through the air at distances beyond six feet.

According to Jay Butler, the CDC’s deputy director for infectious disease, the updated language was a mistake. “Unfortunately an early draft of a revision went up without any technical review,” he told the Washington Post.

Advertisement

But given how the work of the CDC has been hamstrung by the Trump administration, it’s easy to believe that this is just another example of a political appointee running interference for Trump.