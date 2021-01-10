Kamala Harris' Vogue Cover Has Got to Be One of THE Magazine Covers Released This Year

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover is here! And, well... I know the year has only just begun, and there’s still another 11 and a half months left to go before we reach the end of 2021. B ut after looking at this cover, shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell, I feel totally confident in declaring beyond a s hadow of a doubt that the vice president-elect’s Vogue cover is certainly, absolutely, positively, 100% going to be one of the magazine covers released this year .

On the cover of Vogue’s February issue, we see Harris standing in front of a bunch of drapery. I love the muted pink-and-green color combination of that drapery, by the way. And said drapery’s heavy textures! Great textures, beautiful textures.

Advertisement

Accompanying the print cover is this digital cover, also shot by Mitchell. It’s lovely! She looks lovely! Imagine if this were a print cover, perhaps ? Just one woman’s opinion, of course. Don’t read into this! Personally.

G/O Media may get a commission Sunday Scaries Bra Bearies CBD Gummies $23 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code KINJA25

For some reason, I’m thinking of the idiom “d on’t judge a book by its cover.” So, in the spirit of that phrase, for whatever reason I’m thinking of it, why not click through and read Vogue’s February cover story by journalist Alexis Okeowo in which Harris talks about her and president-elect Joe Biden’s plans for their first 100 days in office, future coronavirus relief, and whether or not she wants to abolish the police (s urprise: “We need police officers!”).