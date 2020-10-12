Kamala Harris Reminds the Senate Judiciary Committee That People Are Dying

What’s worse than 50 people in a room at one time during a global pandemic? Not much, actually, which is probably why vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris keenly decided to deliver her opening remarks on the SCOTUS nomination of Amy Coney Barrett from the safety of anywhere but Washington D.C., which is slowly becoming a cesspool of disease. Despite some initial technical difficulties when her speaking time began, Harris once again delivered her opposition in a measured and presidential tone, unlike the overly emotional warbling of some of her male Republican counterparts.

Choosing to focus on something other than Coney Barrett’s non-existent “religious persecution ,” Harris brought the conversation to the earthly realm, centering the Affordable Care Act and its role in the pandemic. Senator Harris reminded the committee that while they sit in a chamber, untested and unmasked, their constituents are continuing to endure the uncertainty of a health and financial crisis. An uncertainty compounded by the fact that with less than a month before an election, Republicans are doing all they can to repeal the ACA, the one thing standing between some citizens and death .