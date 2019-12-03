A Supposedly Feminist Website
Kamala Harris Ends Her Campaign, Yet Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg Remain

Esther Wang
Image: Getty

Senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, citing “financial struggles” as one of the main reasons she is ending her campaign.

While her low polling numbers are due to a number of factors—her campaign’s disorganization and lack of a clear, compelling vision, not to mention her spotty history as a prosecutor, which has turned off more progressive voters—it’s hard not to notice that with her departure, and with the struggles of both Cory Booker and Julián Castro to fundraise and qualify for the upcoming debates, the top tier of candidates remaining are all white.

Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg, who just entered the race, is polling higher than Harris. Hmm, I wonder what’s going on here!

