Kamala Harris Calls Up Joe Biden to Celebrate Winning That Thing They Won

The election. Heard of it? Baffled and jealous if not! Assuming you have though, you already know that Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the needed electoral votes to secure the presidency on Saturday, and it only took two years out of our fucking lives ! Good country. Love it here.



Anyway, Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris— who is set to become the first female vice president in United States history, not to mention the first woman of color to hold the position —called Joe up to celebrate their win shortly after the Associated Press, CNN, Pop Crave, and every other credible news outlet called the election in their favor.

“We did it,” the California senator can be heard saying in a video tweeted from her official account on Saturday. “We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

Watch what is easily the most culturally significant phone call to be captured on film since the phone call from Emily in Paris where Emily, who is in Paris, breaks up with her boyfriend, who is not, below .