K-Pop Fans More Powerful Than MAGA Chuds, Confirmed

Fresh off of crashing the Dallas Police Department’s narc-y new app with fan cams and flooding white supremacist hashtags with a bunch of not white supremacist content, K-pop fans appear to have played a key role in ensuring that Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally would have an embarrassingly low attendance.

Is Jezebel dot com now a BLACKPINK stan stan account? The editors are all off celebrating Father’s Day by canceling their dads because of feminism or whatever, leaving no one around to tell me no, so uhhhhhhhhhhh sure!

All week, the President’s reelection campaign had boasted about how many requests they’d fielded for the event, Vulture reports , estimating that the Oklahoma city’s 19,000-seat BOK Center would be at capacity. Trump had even planned to make a second address outside the venue to all the thousands of people who wouldn’t be able to make it inside.

When the big night came, however, reporters on the ground noticed how few fugly Trumpatinas had actually turned up—only about 6,200, according to The New York Times.

Trump campaign chairman Brad Parscale blamed “radical protesters” for “preventing people from entering” the arena. (They were all just out of frame, I’m sure.) But hundreds of K-pop fans and TikTok users have also claimed credit for the unexpectedly low attendance, citing a week-long social media campaign to get people to reserve Tulsa rally tickets with no intention of going.

“It spread mostly through Alt TikTok — we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism,” YouTuber Elijah Daniel told the Times. “K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly. They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want.”

“The majority of people who made them deleted them after the first day because we didn’t want the Trump campaign to catch wind,” he continued. “These kids are smart and they thought of everything.”

Damn. Incredible. Stream “Sour Candy” on Spotify.