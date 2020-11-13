Justice Samuel Alito Is Here With a Timely Reminder That He Sucks

Speaking at a virtual event for the noxious Federalist Society on Thursday night, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito decided for once to drop the laughable pretense that his role is to be an impartial arbiter of the law, and went instead on a rant against a long list of his personal grievances. These included covid-19 restrictions on religious institutions, gay marriage, contraceptives, Plan B, and abortion. Did we need a reminder of how much Alito sucks? Not really, but he gave us one anyway!
In his speech, Alito made it clear that he sees safeguarding people’s health during the pandemic and expanding people’s rights as an attack on freedom and religious liberty.
“The pandemic,” Alito said, “has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty,” noting its particular impact on faith communities who have at times been barred from holding in-person services, but have been free to continue to meet virtually. “Think of worship services, churches closed on Easter Sunday, synagogues closed for Passover on Yom Kippur,” he said.
Alito went on to warn darkly that “in certain quarters, religious liberty is fast becoming a disfavored right.” By this, of course, Alito is referring to the fact that the ability to discriminate against others on the basis of one’s personal religious beliefs is increasingly viewed by the public as what it is—bigotry. He brought up a laundry list of the religious right’s favored examples of victimhood and persecution—the Little Sisters of the Poor, whom Alito described as being “targeted” by the Obama administration in a “protracted campaign” and asked to “violate a tenet of their faith;” a pharmacy in the state of Washington owned by a Christian family that in violation of a state rule refused to carry Plan B, which Alito incredibly and falsely claimed “destroy[s] an embryo after fertilization;” the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop who famously discriminated against a gay couple by refusing to bake them a wedding cake; a recent Maryland ruling that allowed people to access medication abortion without first visiting a clinic; and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell, which legalized gay marriage.
To Alito, the need to respect the rights of people who want access to contraception and abortion and the rights of queer people pales in comparison to the need to protect the rights of bigots. “For many today, religious liberty is not a cherished freedom,” he noted during his speech, adding, “It’s often just an excuse for bigotry, and it can’t be tolerated, even when there is no evidence that anybody has been harmed.” He lamented that being against gay marriage is now a sign that one is an asshole. “Until very recently, that’s what the vast majority of Americans thought,” Alito said. “Now it’s considered bigotry.”
While most would see an expansion of rights for people who have been denied them in the past as progress, to Alito, this is akin to, as he put it, “Germany and Japan after 1945,” truly a remarkable analogy. “It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there,” he warned. And without referencing cancel culture, he blasted so-called cancel culture. “Even before the pandemic, there was growing hostility to the expression of unfashionable views,” he said, adding, “[I]t would be easy to put together a new list called, ‘things you can’t say if you’re a student or professor at a college or university or an employee of many big corporations.’”
Conservatives have long railed against the so-called politicization of the Supreme Court, by which they mean any attempt by their opponents to do exactly what they have done—stack the Supreme Court with their own ideologues. None of what Alito said is new or surprising, but it is a bleak, depressing reminder of the reactionary posture of our increasingly conservative Supreme Court. The religious right may have lost the culture war as Alito stated, but they are winning the political one.
DISCUSSION
Alito also complained that members of the Federalist Society “face harassment and retaliation if they say anything that departs from the law school orthodoxy.” This is nonsense. The Federalist Society is the single most powerful legal society in America, and I don’t think it’s even close. When President Trump released the list of names he would consider for Scalia’s Supreme Court opening in 2016, it was basically the Federalist Society’s list. I can’t think of another legal organization with the sort of influence that a major party’s presidential candidate would basically copy and paste their list of preferred candidates for a Supreme Court opening (and of course, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett are all Federalist Society darlings).
The bar, the legal academy, and the legal profession may or may not lean liberal (if it does, it leans liberal almost exclusively on social issues, I still remember the cognitive dissonance of working at a big law firm after the 2016 election, where most of us were appalled at the election of Donald Trump on a personal level, but at the same time understood that his election was very good for our high-powered, wealthy corporate clients). But there is no shortage of conservative lawyers, and conservative law students have a direct pipeline to opportunities, especially judicial clerkships, that open up their entire careers, and the Federalist Society is always available to make sure dedicated conservative lawyers have the connections to get placed basically wherever they want. Essentially, conservative lawyers have a ready pipeline to access and power in the Federalist Society. Such a thing just doesn’t exist on the left. I’m a black (biracial) lawyer in my mid-30s who graduated from a good law school with very good academic credentials. If I was also conservative, I’d be a federal judge right now thanks to the Federalist Society. That is not an exaggeration.