Just Stop Trying, Ivanka

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Guess how much Diet Dr. Pepper I’ve had this week.
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Ivanka compared her dad to Thomas Jefferson, which oddly works, but not for the reasons why she thinks it does:
- Oops, should’ve done more than look up “inspirational quotes by Thomas Jefferson,” Ivanka!
- Ivanka was referring obliquely to the House vote on impeachment, which passed 232 to 196. [New York Times]
- Which must have come as a shock to Kellyanne:
- But not to this dude. [Politico]
- Well, this keeps happening.
- Because I love y’all and want to end on a good note—it’s always nice when a union wins, isn’t it? [Chicago Tribune]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.