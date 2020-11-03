Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason

Photo : Molly Osberg

Every day is a nice day to look at the small wild animals that live in our homes, but today is an extra special day. Animals, even domesticated, cosseted fluffballs, are intuitive, you know. They see things our eyes cannot—ghosts in the corner by the garbage can, a cockroach under the oven, or, in some special cases, the results of the 2020 election. None of the animals pictured below are clairvoyant in any way shape or form that we know of, but they all look happy. How nice to be blissfully unaware of politics and to just know that regardless of what happens, the big animal at home will feed you kibble and clean your shit out of a box.



Advertisement

Megan’s cat, Daisy, having a normal one

Photo : Megan Reynolds

Advertisement

Molly’s dog, Bukka, Molly’s roommate’s dog, Christopher Jr., and their various pals are doing great!



From left: Bukka, Ashes, Tobin Photo : Molly Osberg

Christopher Jr the deranged Pomeranian Photo : Molly Osberg

Advertisement

Shannon’s dog Chico just trying to get some sun on his belly



Chico is totally fine on election day Photo : Shannon Melero

Advertisement

Rich’s cat Prince is a giant who does tricks.



Advertisement

Esther’s dog Frankie and her good bud Vita, together yet apart

Photo : Esther Wang

Advertisement

Alexis’s dog Louie is appropriately stoic, taking in the morning



Photo : Alexis Fitts

Advertisement

Kelly’s enormous cat Elliott is (mutedly) excited for 24 continuous hours of human company on the couch in front of the TV.



Photo : Kelly Faircloth

Advertisement

Tracy’s dog Hank hates this hat, is not patriotic.



Photo : Tracy Clark-Flory

Advertisement

Emily’s dog, Dr. Truvy Bouvier Kennedy-Onassis, has given specific instructions not to be disturbed under any circumstances until November 4.



Image : Emily Alford

Advertisement

Julianne’s cat, Beaky, is licking himself in repose, because what else is left to do? (He is not registered to vote)



Photo : Julianne Escobedo Shepherd