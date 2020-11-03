Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason

Every day is a nice day to look at the small wild animals that live in our homes, but today is an extra special day. Animals, even domesticated, cosseted fluffballs, are intuitive, you know. They see things our eyes cannot—ghosts in the corner by the garbage can, a cockroach under the oven, or, in some special cases, the results of the 2020 election. None of the animals pictured below are clairvoyant in any way shape or form that we know of, but they all look happy. How nice to be blissfully unaware of politics and to just know that regardless of what happens, the big animal at home will feed you kibble and clean your shit out of a box.
Megan’s cat, Daisy, having a normal one
Advertisement
Molly’s dog, Bukka, Molly’s roommate’s dog, Christopher Jr., and their various pals are doing great!
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Shannon’s dog Chico just trying to get some sun on his belly
Advertisement
Rich’s cat Prince is a giant who does tricks.
Advertisement
Esther’s dog Frankie and her good bud Vita, together yet apart
Advertisement
Alexis’s dog Louie is appropriately stoic, taking in the morning
Advertisement
Kelly’s enormous cat Elliott is (mutedly) excited for 24 continuous hours of human company on the couch in front of the TV.
Advertisement
Tracy’s dog Hank hates this hat, is not patriotic.
Advertisement
Emily’s dog, Dr. Truvy Bouvier Kennedy-Onassis, has given specific instructions not to be disturbed under any circumstances until November 4.
Advertisement
Julianne’s cat, Beaky, is licking himself in repose, because what else is left to do? (He is not registered to vote)
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
Chaplin wishes we were back in the hammock