A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason

Jezebel Staff
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020cute petspets of jezebelcatsdogs
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Molly Osberg

Every day is a nice day to look at the small wild animals that live in our homes, but today is an extra special day. Animals, even domesticated, cosseted fluffballs, are intuitive, you know. They see things our eyes cannot—ghosts in the corner by the garbage can, a cockroach under the oven, or, in some special cases, the results of the 2020 election. None of the animals pictured below are clairvoyant in any way shape or form that we know of, but they all look happy. How nice to be blissfully unaware of politics and to just know that regardless of what happens, the big animal at home will feed you kibble and clean your shit out of a box.

Advertisement

Megan’s cat, Daisy, having a normal one

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Megan Reynolds
Advertisement

Molly’s dog, Bukka, Molly’s roommate’s dog, Christopher Jr., and their various pals are doing great!

From left: Bukka, Ashes, Tobin
From left: Bukka, Ashes, Tobin
Photo: Molly Osberg
G/O Media may get a commission
RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit



Christopher Jr the deranged Pomeranian
Christopher Jr the deranged Pomeranian
Photo: Molly Osberg
Advertisement

Shannon’s dog Chico just trying to get some sun on his belly

Chico is totally fine on election day
Chico is totally fine on election day
Photo: Shannon Melero
Advertisement

Rich’s cat Prince is a giant who does tricks.

Advertisement



Esther’s dog Frankie and her good bud Vita, together yet apart

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Esther Wang
Advertisement

Alexis’s dog Louie is appropriately stoic, taking in the morning

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Alexis Fitts
Advertisement

Kelly’s enormous cat Elliott is (mutedly) excited for 24 continuous hours of human company on the couch in front of the TV.

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Kelly Faircloth
Advertisement

Tracy’s dog Hank hates this hat, is not patriotic.

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Tracy Clark-Flory
Advertisement

Emily’s dog, Dr. Truvy Bouvier Kennedy-Onassis, has given specific instructions not to be disturbed under any circumstances until November 4.

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Image: Emily Alford
Advertisement

Julianne’s cat, Beaky, is licking himself in repose, because what else is left to do? (He is not registered to vote)

Illustration for article titled Just Some Nice Pictures of Our Pets to Look at For No Particular Reason
Photo: Julianne Escobedo Shepherd
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Please Be Like Miley Cyrus and Forget About the Kendall Jenner Birthday Drama For Good

Pregnant Women Face a Higher Risk of Death from Covid

Just What We Need: SCOTUS May Take Up a Direct Challenge to Roe v. Wade in the Coming Days

How America Has Rebuilt After Its Worst Presidents

DISCUSSION

manybellsdown-
many bells down, now with .1% more pig

Chaplin wishes we were back in the hammock