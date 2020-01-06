Julián Castro Endorses Himself As Vice President

Image : Getty

Julián Castro, who ended his presidential campaign earlier this month, has endorsed Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary, and perhaps himself as her vice president pick if she emerges victorious from the primary season, draped in the entrails of her moderate challengers.

In his endorsement on Monday morning, which he shared on Twitter, Castro wrote that the two “share a vision of America where everyone counts.” He added, “I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change.”

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure that America’s promise will be there for everyone,” he says in his video, which includes a conversation between Castro and Warren in her home that also doubles as a campaign promo for Warren. “Nobody is working harder than you are. Not only in meeting people, but listening to people. And also, bringing the goods, and saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do about it,’” he tells Warren. Sounds like someone angling to be vice president to me!

“It takes a great president. It also takes the people behind the president,” Castro adds. Perhaps—someone like Castro.



Warren-Castro 2020, baby!