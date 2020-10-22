A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Joe Biden's Face Said What His Mouth and Body Could Not

meganreynolds
Megan Reynolds
Filed to:presidential debates
presidential debatesJOE BIDENYOU SEE THIS MAN?HELL
30
Save

Well, the final installation in the torture nightmare that was the presidential debates occurred Thursday and it was as you might expect. Two men spoke stridently in their indoor voices while Kirsten Welker, the moderator, seemingly forgot about the existence of the mute button and how to use it. It feels unnecessary to clarify that Joe Biden did not do most of the yelling—instead, he let his face do a lot of the heavy lifting, presenting a nuanced range of emotions that ranged from “Excuse me?” to “Can you believe this man wh0 looks like an unwashed Beauty Blender is still lying to you?” It was a lovely bit of theatre. A great performance. Bravo.

Advertisement
Megan Reynolds

Senior Writer, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Susan Sarandon Is Trying to Start Dusty Beef With Cher Over a Movie from 1987?

Amber Rose Says Kanye West Has Bullied Her "For 10 Years"

Rudy Giuliani vs. Borat: Is Team No One an Option?

The Wind Moans, a Door Creaks: It's Time for Jezebel's Annual Scary Stories Contest!

DISCUSSION

jimal
Just wear your damn mask...

Two men spoke stridently in their indoor voices while Kirsten Welker, the moderator, seemingly forgot about the existence of the mute button and how to use it.

Is there someone here who actually read the rules of the debate? The mics were muted only for the two-minute opening statements. Welker didn’t have access to a mute button. I also thought she did a hell of a job. Better than Wallace or Page.

Latest on Politics

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement