Joe Biden Says There's No Excuse for Domestic Violence, Except Self-Defense

When asked about how he would support the MeToo movement as president, Joe Biden gave an oddly violent answer that included offering his opinions on when it is okay to hit women.



At Wednesday night’s democratic debate, Biden announced his belief that “no man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger, other than in self-defense.” He went on to say, “We have to just change the culture, period. And keep punching at it, and punching at it, and punching at it.” As Biden spoke, the audience laughed uncomfortably. “I really mean it ,” he told them.

This is, of course, not the first time Biden has had trouble with ideas about when and how to touch women. He has been accused by multiple women of unwanted hugging, touching, and hair sniffing. For all his patting himself on the back about the Violence Against Women Act, he still seems to have no real clue how to interact with or talk about women despite years of criticism.