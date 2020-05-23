Joe Biden Regrets Putting Foot in Mouth for 4,000th Time

Image : via Getty

It’s unfortunate for the Democrats that their Great (White !) Hope against Donald Trump does best when he is nowhere to be found, for each time he resurfaces, he seems to say or do something incredibly stupid. Take, for instance, his recent assertion to Charlamagne Tha God on Breakfast Club that if you’re a black person who votes for Trump, “You ain’t black.” Biden realizes now that he perhaps made a mistake.

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, Biden conceded that he “should not have been so cavalier” about Trump-supporting black voters. Biden did not apologize for seemingly affecting a stereotyped accent while speaking to Charlamagne, one my colleague Ashley Reese so aptly called out yesterday. He did, however, acknowledge that he should not take black voters and/or their concerns for granted.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” he said in a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”

Advertisement

Biden received rightful criticism for his comments, which came as part of a conversation about his VP pick, and he did address the criticism in the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce call . Unfortunately, he also gave the Trump/Pence campaign some extremely unfortunate re-election fodder:

Only about 100,000 days/future Biden oopsies to go until November !