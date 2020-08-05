Joe Biden Has Finally Chosen... An Old Car

Image : Bill Pugliano ( Getty Images )

Vroom, vroom. Remember when Donald Trump showed America that he’s a big strong boy who likes big trucks? Well, not to be outdone, Joe Biden is also a human male who also knows how to drive an automobile, both of which are apparently important to voters!



Advertisement

And to give us a little sneaky peek into how he’s “vetting” his lady running mate, Biden chose to give us a look at how he handles a classic Corvette. Vette/Vetting. Get it? And handling a car is just like handling a lady, according to a joke from a Mad Men episode, probably (I’ve never seen Mad Men and hate driving and have never actually met a man). Anyway, smooth, Joe. Real smooth.