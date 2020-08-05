A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

Joe Biden Has Finally Chosen... An Old Car

emilyalford
Emily Alford
Filed to:joe biden
joe bidenCorvetteDonald Trump
7
Save
Illustration for article titled Joe Biden Has Finally Chosen... An Old Car
Image: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Vroom, vroom. Remember when Donald Trump showed America that he’s a big strong boy who likes big trucks? Well, not to be outdone, Joe Biden is also a human male who also knows how to drive an automobile, both of which are apparently important to voters!

Advertisement

And to give us a little sneaky peek into how he’s “vetting” his lady running mate, Biden chose to give us a look at how he handles a classic Corvette. Vette/Vetting. Get it? And handling a car is just like handling a lady, according to a joke from a Mad Men episode, probably (I’ve never seen Mad Men and hate driving and have never actually met a man). Anyway, smooth, Joe. Real smooth.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Daisy Coleman, Subject of the Sexual Assault Documentary Audrie and Daisy, Has Died By Suicide at 23

Woman Whose Feminist Stem Group Had a Racist Meltdown Now Accused of Posing as an ASU Professor Who Died of Covid

You Can't Vote Red If You're Dead

A Controversial Autism Treatment, Feuding Parents, and the Two Sons Stuck in the Middle