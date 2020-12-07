A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Jill Biden Will Push for Debt-Free Community College as FLOTUS

mariesolis
Marie Solis
Filed to:jill biden
jill bidenStudent LoansStudent debtcollege tuitionjoe bidenLoan forgiveness
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Jill Biden Will Push for Debt-Free Community College as FLOTUS
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Incoming First Lady Jill Biden plans to use her decades of experience and expertise in education to push for debt-free community college as well as tuition-free college for students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year.

Advertisement

It’s typical for first ladies to have a cause they tackle while in the White House, but Biden’s is certainly more personal and urgent to her than say, cyberbullying was for Melania: Biden is currently an English professor at a community college in Virginia, a job she’ll continue to do as FLOTUS.

Biden has had both of these objectives in mind for a while. “If we get to the White House, I’m gonna continue to teach,” she told CBS This Morning in August. “It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession.” She also advocated on behalf of community colleges as second lady, visiting campuses across the country on “Community College to Career” tour, meeting with other educators, and hosting White House events.

Advertisement

“She’s ... knowledgeable about the challenges,” Martha Kanter, the former under secretary of education in the Obama administration, told Yahoo News, the first outlet to report on Biden’s FLOTUS plans. “Why do students leave? Why do they drop out? What are the barriers that we better work much harder...to get out of the way?”

Biden’s emphasis on debt-free community college complements her husband’s recent discussion of student loan forgiveness. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden backed a policy that would cancel $10,000 per borrower, though in the wake of the election Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would like to get that number to $50,000. The fact that Chuck Schumer seemed to be trying to push Joe Biden on this issue gave me the fleeting hope that some amount of universal debt cancellation might happen.

G/O Media may get a commission
Beauty Box: Glitz Edition Light Pink
Beauty Box: Glitz Edition Light Pink

But while FLOTUS’s reported proposals for debt-free community college (for all) and tuition-free college (for some) are important steps in the right direction, I also wonder if they will be used as a compromise, a way to skirt demands for a much bolder, wide-reaching policy to forgive student debt without any means testing.

Contrary to what certain lawmakers might have us think, it’s indeed possible to enact Biden’s debt-free community college plan and wipe out student debt across the board. It just takes the will to question the system as it is. 

Marie Solis

Night blogger at Jezebel with writing at Vice, The Nation, Gothamist, The Awl, and more.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel
Saturday Night Social: Drop What You're Doing, and Watch This TikTok
Here's Some Inexplicable Book Twitter Drama Involving Moby Dick and a White YA Author's Racist Meltdown
Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm Theme
Woman Dies After YouTuber Boyfriend Was Allegedly Paid to Abuse Her on Livestream

DISCUSSION