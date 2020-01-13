Jezebel Investigates: How Tall Is Bernie Sanders?

Image : Getty

Last month, while wiser people were off the clock and enjoying their holiday, I was wondering about Bernie Sanders’s height. More specifically, I told my fellow Jezebel staffers that a cursory Google search lists his height at “6'0",” which seems impossible for someone who emits such strong short king energy. Surely, I thought to myself and then aloud, only a beloved shortie could confidently defend the notion that everyone should have healthcare and that billionaires are bad for democracy? It appeared that much of my team agreed, except, some were quick to note, that he appears tall in the Democratic debates. I’ve never thought to consider his height in those moments, but it might be true. This could be a long guy:

Then, last week, something amazing happened. My boyfriend told me he saw Bernie Sanders recently, and this was the first description out of his mouth: “He’s, like, really tall.” He, too, was surprised by this news! And was able to confirm it with his own eyes!

Unable to continue living an ignorant life myself, on Friday, I emailed Sanders’s Deputy Communications Director Sarah Ford. I gave her a much more abridged version of my story, essentially informing her that all of my favorite sites, such as celebheights.com, list Sanders at a cool 6'0". “As you and I both know, the Internet can only be trusted so much,” I pleaded with her. “So now I’m asking you to confirm, if you could: How tall is Bernie Sanders? Is he really 6'0"?”

She wrote back that same day:

“Hey Maria- That’s right.”

And there you have it! He’s 6'0". A tall king.