I've Got a Very Important Question For Deval Patrick and Michael Bloomberg

Suffering is endless. That’s why on Thursday, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick made it official: He’s running for president, throwing his hat into a very (very) crowded Democratic ring.



Including Patrick, there are now 18 Democrats running for president, and there may soon be a nineteenth, with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg who is reportedly preparing to enter the Democratic primary too.

Contemplating these two men—late entrants, who offer nothing new or interesting, jumping into the race less than three months before the Iowa caucuses—it’s hard not to think of an iconic Vine video:

“Why are you running?” indeed!

No matter what their answer is, the follow up is simple: Please, reconsider.