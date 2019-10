On Thursday, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Louis Vuitton workshop in Texas, Ivanka Trump won a kiss from daddy. (Bernard Arnault, the founder and chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, did not receive a kiss from daddy. Instead, he received a handshake and the spoils of a relationship of mutual favor and opportunism between a billionaire and a violent administration.)



The kiss from daddy, below:

Muah!