A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Ivanka Learns That 'Patriot' and 'Domestic Terrorist' Are Not, In Fact, Synonyms

emilyalford
Emily Alford
Filed to:ivanka trump
ivanka trumpjoe bidendonald trump
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Ivanka Learns That Patriot and Domestic Terrorist Are Not, In Fact, Synonyms
Image: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump, icy blonde head cheerleader for white nationalists and favorite Trump daughter, may have finally learned that words mean things after tweeting and quickly deleting a message addressing the dangerous hordes rioting in the nation’s capital as “American Patriots.”

In the tweet, Ivanka gently asked those frothing outside (and inside) government offices to “Please be peaceful” as “any security breach to our law enforcement is disrespectful.” After being rightfully questioned on her decision to label those actively defacing federal property and threatening the lives of elected officials in order to overturn the majority decision in a democratic election as “patriots,” Ivanka decided that perhaps shutting the fuck up and deleting the tweet was the best option.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her brother and father have chosen a different strategy: pretending like this isn’t exactly what they asked for.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

Hickoryone
Hickoryone

They are terrorists. Committing treason. The media keeps calling them rioters /protestors/tRump supporters, but the news people are wrong. That’s all