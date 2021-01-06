Ivanka Learns That 'Patriot' and 'Domestic Terrorist' Are Not, In Fact, Synonyms

Image : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

Ivanka Trump, icy blonde head cheerleader for white nationalists and favorite Trump daughter, may have finally learned that words mean things after tweeting and quickly deleting a message addressing the dangerous hordes rioting in the nation’s capital as “American Patriots.”



In the tweet, Ivanka gently asked those frothing outside (and inside) government offices to “Please be peaceful” as “any security breach to our law enforcement is disrespectful.” After being rightfully questioned on her decision to label those actively defacing federal property and threatening the lives of elected officials in order to overturn the majority decision in a democratic election as “patriots,” Ivanka decided that perhaps shutting the fuck up and deleting the tweet was the best option.

Meanwhile, her brother and father have chosen a different strategy: pretending like this isn’t exactly what they asked for.