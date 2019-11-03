There is nothing more intellectually tiring on this Sunday afternoon than to report that the politicians are, indeed, at it again. President Donald Trump is blaming California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the destruction of the multiple wildfires blazing in the state. (FYI: This fire season isn’t as deadly as last season.)

On Sunday morning, Trump escalated his fight with the Democratic governor (who used to be married to Trump’s son’s now girlfriend) by @-ing the man, which in online terms means Newsom is constitutionally obligated to respond. I don’t make the rules, the Online Constitution does. Sadly they don’t make pocket-sized versions of the Online Constitution so you’ll just have to believe me.

Basically, Trump is threatening to cut off federal funding for wildfires. “ Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more,” the 45th president tweeted.

Newsom couldn’t let this stand! So he dueled out a succinct burn with his quote tweet: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

Cue that Emma Stone Easy A gif!

Seriously, though, wildfires are serious business and stooping to the president’s melted brain level of tweeting through it might win you some points by a certain segment of the population, but is this really the best way to be dealing with wildfires? Probably not.

As ABC News reported, the president has already threatened to cut off funding for wildfire recovery and prevention twice in the past two years. Trump still hasn’t done it. You don’t have to respond to every tweet of his — even if the Online Constitution says so.