White House

It Seems the President Isn't Happy About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New U.S. Residence

Rebecca Fishbein
Illustration for article titled It Seems the President Isnt Happy About Prince Harry and Meghan Markles New U.S. Residence
Image: via Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially live in Hollywood, having moved from Canada to Los Angeles as the Oracle foretold. Many of us are thrilled to have Meghan home. Not Donald Trump!

Trump took time from tweeting about his death circus’s big TV numbers to tweet about Harry and Meghan and their new digs stateside. It seems he does not want the United States to pay for their security detail. CNBC reports that Canada did provide security for the slightly-less-royal-but-still-kind-of-royal family. Trump’s not gonna do it!

OK!

The Evening Standard reports that the couple planned to use private security, so Trump’s tweet doesn’t change anything or have any point beyond briefly distracting the nation from some actual things happening throughout the country right now. Hope Meghan and Harry are enjoying the California weather, at least, and have provided baby ginger Archie with adequate sun coverage.

Rebecca Fishbein

Contributor

