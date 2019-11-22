'Is That a Blunt?': Here's Elizabeth Warren Completing an Escape Room with Desus & Mero

Senator Elizabeth Warren didn’t have a plan to escape a haunted submarine, but with the help of comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, she managed. The presidential hopeful was quick on her feet on Thursday’s episode of Showtime’s Desus & Mero as she trawled around for hidden keys and solved puzzles in a Boston escape room.

“I just want to go on record as saying this is the worst Circle Line cruise I’ve ever been on,” Desus said as the lights in the submarine went out.

“I don’t know, I think there’s some people who’ve been on worse!” Warren said.

Warren! She’s got cruise jokes!

Any politician hoping to gain the barest modicum of respect from m illennials these days makes an appearance on Desus & Mero. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was featured in the show’s premiere back in February, and since then, 2020 candidates Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand have all appeared on the program to shoot the shit.

In an extended interview with Warren, Desus and Mero spoke to Warren about making billionaires cry.



“You knew that it was going to have that reaction from billionaires, when you told them that they would have to pay more?” Desus asked.

“Yeah,” Warren said. “And you know what? I don’t care... Healthcare is a basic human right, and we’ve got get out there and fight for basic human rights.”

The interview also revealed that Warren likes to unwind by walking (she believes she’s the fastest candidate) and watching Ballers (as if we don’t already know!) and that she gets hangry. When asked if she could include Yankee’s starting pitching in her policy proposals, she said, “I can take on health care, I can take on the housing crisis in America. I cannot take on the Yankee s’ pitching starting lineup... you know where your lines are.” Same with the Knicks.

How does she expect to win the New York primary with that kind of attitude?