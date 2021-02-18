Is Ted Cruz Hanging Out In Cancun While His Constituents Are Freezing and Starving? [Updated]

Image : Greg Nash ( Getty Images )

An unprecedented winter storm in Texas has blanketed the state in snow and ice, causing a myriad of misery in its wake. Millions are without electricity and heat. Frozen pipes have led to an alarming water shortage, and residents are urged to boil their tap water so that it’s safe to drink. As of Thursday morning, 38 people have died, and Governor Abbott has warned Texans to expect additional problems until the cold snap breaks on Saturday. But as countless Texans are in survival mode, plagued with a lack of infrastructure to handle such inclement weather, Senator Ted Cruz appears to be busy vacationing in Cancun.

On Wednesday night, photos circulated on Twitter showing what appears to be Cruz on a flight to Cancun, Mexico. Several other photos show Cruz and his family wandering an airport.

Again, while his constituents boil brown water and freeze to death, Cruz is allegedly jetting off to the warmth of Cancun.

On Thursday morning, CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted that Cruz’s office hasn’t “confirmed or denied anything yet, not responding since last night.” However, this is a scenario in which their silence speaks volumes.

Who wants to bet that Cruz’s office is drafting up some damage control right now? Or maybe he’s getting a BBL on the low and will come back snatched. We’ll just have to wait and find out what sorry excuse Cruz will offer up.

Update, 10:10 a.m.: The answer is yes.

Update, 10:23 a.m.: Well, i t looks like Cruz is coming back.