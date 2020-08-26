A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Introducing Mother Pence's Evangelical Glow Up

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
Filed to:karen pence
karen pencemothermike pencerncmakeovers
Illustration for article titled Introducing Mother Pences Evangelical Glow Up
Image: Brendan Smialowski (Getty Images)

The Trump campaign had big plans for Karen Pence. Back in February, the Associated Press profiled Karen—wife of Vice President Mike Pence—reporting that she was going to embark on solo campaign events in the hopes of bolstering support for President Trump’s reelection efforts. But with great power comes great responsibility, and the plain Karen of yore simply wouldn’t do–especially up against the rest of the women of the Trump cinematic universe: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump... essentially, women who have long had a blowout on speed dial.

So, Karen Pence got a makeover. She kept the regressive politics, but grew out her dowdy looking bob, lightened her hair, started working out, and lost at least ten pounds. And Tuesday night, she damn near debuted her shoulders for First Lady Melania Trump’s Rose Garden address at Republican National Convention.

Here we have Karen Pence in 2016:

Illustration for article titled Introducing Mother Pences Evangelical Glow Up
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Illustration for article titled Introducing Mother Pences Evangelical Glow Up
Image: Jim Watson (Getty Images)
Illustration for article titled Introducing Mother Pences Evangelical Glow Up
Image: Jeff Swensen/Stringer (Getty Images)
This is Karen Pence now:

Illustration for article titled Introducing Mother Pences Evangelical Glow Up
Image: Evan Vucci (AP)
And here are some other photos of her from this summer:

Can anyone imagine Karen wearing this southern sorority girl special in 2016? No, the answer is no.

There you have it. Now Mother Pence is a bad bitch who surely lives and dies by the Nicki Minaj lyric, “you ain’t fuck me, you fucked the old body.” In Jesus’ name, we pray, fuck abortion.

Ashley Reese

Staff writer, mint chocolate hater.

