Introducing Mother Pence's Evangelical Glow Up

Image : Brendan Smialowski ( Getty Images )

The Trump campaign had big plans for Karen Pence. Back in February, the Associated Press profiled Karen—wife of Vice President Mike Pence—reporting that she was going to embark on solo campaign events in the hopes of bolstering support for President Trump’s reelection efforts. But with great power comes great responsibility, and the plain Karen of yore simply wouldn’t do–especially up against the rest of the women of the Trump cinematic universe: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump... essentially, women who have long had a blowout on speed dial.

Advertisement

So, Karen Pence got a makeover. She kept the regressive politics, but grew out her dowdy looking bob, lightened her hair, started working out, and lost at least ten pounds. And Tuesday night, she damn near debuted her shoulders for First Lady Melania Trump’s Rose Garden address at Republican National Convention.

Here we have Karen Pence in 2016:

Image : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

Image : Jim Watson ( Getty Images )

Image : Jeff Swensen/Stringer ( Getty Images )

G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (20-Pack) Buy for $75 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

This is Karen Pence now:

Image : Evan Vucci ( AP )

Advertisement

And here are some other photos of her from this summer:

Advertisement

Can anyone imagine Karen wearing this southern sorority girl special in 2016? No, the answer is no.

Advertisement

There you have it. Now Mother Pence is a bad bitch who surely lives and dies by the Nicki Minaj lyric, “you ain’t fuck me, you fucked the old body.” In Jesus’ name, we pray, fuck abortion.