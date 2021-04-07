In the Grand Tradition of Mississippi White Dudes, Top Mississippi Election Offical Publicly Advocates for Suppressing the 'Woke' Vote

Image : Rory Doyle ( Getty Images )

Mississippi, one of many U.S. states with a long history of murdering nonwhite citizens for attempting to make good on their constitutional right to vote, is now leading the charge to suppress “woke” and “uninformed” voters, according to the state’s own top election official, Secretary of State Michael Watson.



In a recent interview with WLOX, the man tasked with ensuring Mississippians get a fair chance to vote lamented the fact that President Joe Biden is hoping to make it easier for citizens to do just that via a March 6 executive order that pushes to promote access to voting:

“‘So think about all those woke college and university students now who will automatically be registered to vote whether they wanted to or not. Again, if they didn’t know to opt-out, they’re going to be automatically registered to vote and then they receive this mail-in ballot that they probably didn’t know was coming because they didn’t know they were registered to vote,’ the Mississippi Republican said [per the Mississippi Free Press].”

He went on to call college students, those people enrolled in institutions of higher learning, “uninformed,” as opposed to, I guess, obvious bastions of correct information like himself. By making these thinly veiled allusions to “woke” youths, Watson is, of course, subtly referencing the youth protests aimed at changing Mississippi voting restrictions rooted in white supremacy, a fact I learned at the university I attended just three hours away from where James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner were murdered for attempting to promote access to voting.