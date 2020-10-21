A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

In Texas, Social Workers Can Now Turn Away Clients Based on Their Sexual Orientation, Gender or Disabilities

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:texas
texassocial workersdiscrimination
Save
Illustration for article titled In Texas, Social Workers Can Now Turn Away Clients Based on Their Sexual Orientation, Gender or Disabilities
Image: AP

Texas’s Board of Social Workers voted unanimously to remove protections for LGBTQ people and those with disabilities from its code of conduct, allowing them to refuse clients on the basis of disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Advertisement

Governor Greg Abbott recommended the protections be removed, since the board’s nondiscrimination clause went beyond the state’s policy, the Associated Press reports. The governor’s request had not been included on the board’s agenda, and public comment before the vote was not permitted.

The decision has been roundly criticized by advocacy groups, with Will Francis, the head of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, calling it “incredibly disheartening:

It’s disturbing, even if it’s unintentional. They created space for people to get the impression that this is allowed now. What the governor has done is put people with disabilities at risk for discrimination for no reason.”

Advertisement

Darrel Spinks, the council’s executive director, told the Texas Tribune that he had sought an “informal” opinion from the attorney general’s office, which he said agreed with Abbott. “Your rule needs to match what the statute is,” Spinks said.

But Francis disagreed. “Rules can always cover more ground as long they don’t contradict the law, which these protections did not,” he said.

G/O Media may get a commission
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

Protections for gender and identity have been part of the state’s code of conduct since 2012.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

The Wind Moans, a Door Creaks: It's Time for Jezebel's Annual Scary Stories Contest!

Amy Coney Barrett's Recent Tenure on the Board of an Anti-LGBT School Network Is Extremely Alarming

Shonda Rhimes' Final Straw With ABC Was Over a Disneyland Pass

Breaking: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar Are Big Fuckin' Nerds, Attract Over 400,000 to Twitch Stream

DISCUSSION