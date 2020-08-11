A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

Ilhan Omar Did It

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:ilhan omar
ilhan omarHouse Of Representativesthe squadminnesota
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Ilhan Omar Did It
Image: Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

Despite a well-funded opponent and some rumblings that her Congressional seat was at risk, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar won her Minnesota primary election on Tuesday.

Advertisement

CNN reports that Omar defeated challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, who raised more than $4.1 million to run against Omar. (Omar raised $4.3 million, but she’s the incumbent.) Melton-Meaux painted Omar and the rest of the Squad as too divisive in Congress. He claimed Omar was obsessed with their own celebrity, though one could argue Omar’s critics were more inclined to make her the headline than Omar herself.

Anyway, Melton-Meaux’s argument seems to have failed spectacularly: as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Omar had a fifteen point lead over him.

Advertisement

Omar is the third and final member of the Squad to win her primary this season. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily beat primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera in New York, and Rashida Tlaib bested challenger Brenda Jones in a slightly more contentions race in Michigan. Fourth member Ayanna Pressley has no opponent in her primary election in September, so the original band’s sticking together.

G/O Media may get a commission
Lifehacker Camelbak Water Bottle

They have some new members: Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist in Missouri, unseated longtime U.S. Rep William Lacy Clay earlier this month. And in New York, former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman ousted Rep. Elliot Engel, an Establishment Dem fixture. Once again, the Squad is here to stay.

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Guess Who Fell For a Russian Propaganda Campaign

Top Trump Advisor Jenna Ellis Just Loves Being a Transphobic Bigot

Cardi B On Her Marriage: 'If You All Are So Curious, I'm Going to Put it in the Fuckin' Music, and You Can Buy it'

Daisy Coleman's Death Lays Bare the Myth of 'Surviving'

DISCUSSION

sourdont
Sourdoh has gone away

As a proud resident of the Fightin’ Fifth, I couldn’t be happier.