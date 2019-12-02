I Honestly Love Horny Joe Biden Biting Jill Biden's Finger

Joe Biden, along with his wife Dr. Jill Biden, have given us all an incredible early Christmas present, one I almost missed while on my media blackout during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend: Joe biting Jill’s finger during a campaign rally in Iowa on Saturday. It happened mid-speech—Jill’s right hand waved perilously close to Joe’s face and Joe, suddenly confronted with her finger, extends his head and takes a little bite. It’s the most indelible moment to date from the 2020 election season, one I cannot stop thinking about, and while I am horrified at the idea of Biden being the Democratic nominee, I unabashedly and wholeheartedly love horny old Joe chomping on his wife’s finger in public.

Here’s the moment in all of its glorious context. Note Jill’s delighted giggle after her husband leaned in and nibbled on her digit. She loved it.

Advertisement

Jill has never really wanted Joe to run for president, once resorting to writing the word “NO” on her bikini-clad body to emphatically drive the point home during the 2004 campaign, when “ people” were urging her husband to join the race . This time around, however, she has been cautiously supportive, if not exactly enthusiastic, defending her husband’s penchant for nonconsensual hugging and pitching him as the only electable alternative to Donald Trump. “We didn’t really intend to be going on this journey,” she said of her husband’s presidential run earlier this summer. “But when it came down to it, too many people were saying, ‘Joe has to run,’ ‘Joe has to run.’”

Advertisement

This is a deliciously weird—and seemingly consensual— bit of what I can only describe as erotic play, and welcomed by Jill, unlike the moments Biden has repeatedly and uncomfortably touched women— which have been decidedly not welcomed by recipients. More of this kind of campaign banter and less of the “I truly believe we can work with Republicans,” “No malarkey” schtick, please!