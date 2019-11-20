Unsatisfied with orbiting near the center of just one political controversy, Hunter Biden apparently officially has a secret baby in Arkansas, according to court documents filed in Independence County by lawyers for the child’s mom. The motions (to seal and for attorney’s fees) were published by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

DNA testing found “with scientific certainty” that Biden is the child’s father, and he “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process” according to court documents.

Advertisement

At first Biden denied a relationship with the child’s mom, Lunden Alexis Roberts, as well as the child. The child (known in court filings as “Baby Doe”) was born in August 2018, Page Six reported. At the time, Biden was dating Hallie Biden, his late brother’s widow. The pair split in April.

Roberts initially filed the paternity suit to seek child support. Fun fact, I guess it’s just a fact, actually.... the lawsuit was filed about two weeks after Biden married a woman after dating her for, like, a week . (Biden and his latest wife have matching tattoos.)

Jezebel has previously chronicled Biden’s drama, which includes divorce, an Ashley Madison account, a failed drug test while in the U.S. Navy Reserve, and the whole dating his brother’s widow thing .