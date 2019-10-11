How Was Your Week?

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Cry Time closes out a bad week. Long live Splinter.
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Rudy Giuliani is a crime idiot. [New York Magazine]
- Cardi still loves daddy Bernie and no heart attack will change that, bitch. [Hollywood Reporter]
- Jane Fonda was arrested at a climate protest in Washington, DC. [Variety]
- Everyone hates Rand Paul, and they should!
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.