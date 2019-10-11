A Supposedly Feminist Website
Barf Bag

How Was Your Week?

Katie McDonough
Filed to:Rudy Giuliani
7.0K
100
Save
Image: Getty
Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
PrevNextView All

Cry Time closes out a bad week. Long live Splinter.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • Rudy Giuliani is a crime idiot. [New York Magazine]
  • Cardi still loves daddy Bernie and no heart attack will change that, bitch. [Hollywood Reporter]
  • Jane Fonda was arrested at a climate protest in Washington, DC. [Variety]
  • Everyone hates Rand Paul, and they should!
Advertisement

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

Share This Story

More in 2020 election

Elizabeth Warren Is a Leg Woman
Bad Internet on the Rise
Contemplating President Warren With 20,000 Other People in New York City

About the author