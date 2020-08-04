How Many Seconds of This Interview with Donald Trump Can You Watch Before Your Soul Leaves Your Body?

On Monday evening, Axios aired an interview with Donald Trump, during which he, in typical fashion, said some truly dumb shit. Because I have some self-respect, I refused to watch (what would I learn that I didn’t already know?), but unfortunately, clips from the interview kept on being thrown my way, like piles of flaming shit.
So I tried to watch the above video, which at the very least was an exercise in fortitude. How many seconds of Trump could I watch before I felt my soul disassociate from my body and float away, possibly upwards but most likely (sorry mom) down to the depths of hell?
I made it 17 seconds in. If you hate yourself, you can watch the full interview here.
DISCUSSION
I hate myself and have no soul, so I watched the whole thing.
I know everyone is throwing around the Spinal Tap comparison, but I found it more closely resembled the table scene in Idiocracy regarding Brawndo.
“But it has electrolytes”.