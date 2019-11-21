A Supposedly Feminist Website

How Long Can You Listen to Devin Nunes Saying 'Nude Photos of President Trump' Before You Die?

Lisa Fischer
impeachment
During Congressman Devin Nunes’s opening statement at Thursday’s impeachment hearing, he misleadingly called out Democrats, claiming that they tried to obtain nude photos of the President from Russians posing as Ukranians. Representative Adam Schiff, who took the call where pranksters offered such materials in 2017, has said that he thought the call was fake from the start, but was planning to get the FBI involved.

Hearing Nunes mention “nude photos of President Trump” just once is enough to make me gag. How many times can you listen to it before Van Gogh-ing both your ears?

Let’s find out!

