Hope Floats, Again

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, a model with zero prior political experience when she first began working with Donald Trump, is ditching her role as Fox’s chief communications officer to return to the Trump White House. Hicks, who informed the House Judiciary Committee she told “white lies” on President Trump’s behalf, spent most of her tenure reluctant to speak to members of the press (her literal job) and resigned after less than a year. After a nearly two year absence, I can say with full confidence that she wasn’t missed!

According to Variety, Hicks will serve as a senior counselor to the president. She’s expected to work closely with Jared Kushner and White House political director Brian Jack. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told The New York Times that Hicks is “one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across,” adding that “She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.” I wonder if “quiet confidence” is code for “tight-lipped.”

Back in August 2018, we reported that Hicks was considering maybe one day returning to her post. (According to Politico, she missed “the buzz of the White House and the camaraderie of Trump’s inner circle.”) Looks like the stars have finally aligned.

I wonder what fresh hell Hicks will participate in leading up to the 2020 election—perhaps she’ll help the White House craft statements responding to the multiple domestic abuse allegations against staffers ? All signs point to more of the same—and though she won’t be returning to the communications office, I’m sure she’ll stay quiet and close.