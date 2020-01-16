His Waist Is SNATCHED

Image : Time

The Kardashians’ impact is evident.

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, is on the cover of Time’s January 27 issue, looking haunted as ever in a navy blue suit and maroon tie. But look past his waxen skin, deadened gaze, and shameless complicity to the Trump administration’s crypto-fascist agenda, you’ll find an incredibly snatched waist.

It’s unclear if spending so much quality time with Kim Kardashian on criminal justice reform has inspired Kushner to waist train, aka the practice of wearing corsets regularly to reduce one’s waist size, often in the pursuit of an hourglass figure. The cover story focuses, instead, on Kushner’s White House role as a poster child for nepotism.

But perhaps a more revealing profile in the future will tell all. The truth will come out, but not those love handles, honey!