Herman Cain's Ghost Is Tweeting Republican Propaganda From the Grave

Image : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

Herman Cain—businessman, Republican party activist, and coronavirus mask mandate hater—died on July 30 following covid-19 complications. But his death hasn’t stopped him from talking shit on Twitter. Log off? Never, says ghost Herman Cain!

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Cain’s account tweeted, “Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video.” The tweet then linked to an article at the official Herman Cain website, which is now run by his daughter and a handful of contributors.

Advertisement

But Cain didn’t stop there. He also took some moments to tweet about Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a Georgia district attorney—who dared charge a cop with murder—losing his primary. All of this tweeted from The Great Beyond!

Of course, the Twitter accounts of recently deceased public figures sometimes live on to share information about the release of posthumous works and the like, but it’s hard to think of any that maintain the same voice after the passing of that figure. So it feels particularly ghoulish that Cain’s account will continue to run as if nothing ever happened.

Advertisement

But perhaps the folks running Herman Cain’s online legacy already considered this. Cain’s daughter, Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, wrote a blog post at Herman Cain’s official website, explaining that this kind of punditry is exactly what her father would have wanted, right down to Cain’s social media platforms now going by “Cain Gang.”

From Gallo (emphasis ours):

So we will continue. We’ve decided here at Cain HQ that we will go on using this platform to share the information and ideas he believed in. He often talked about the site going on once he was ready to step away from it. We had hoped he could enjoy reading it in his retirement, but he made it clear he wanted it to go on. [...] First, the site and our social media platforms will now go under the name The Cain Gang. Dad came up with this name himself. He truly valued the sharp, creative, insightful minds of his editorial team and he would not want them to stop doing what they do best! As usual, he had the best branding ideas and we see no reason to try to improve on it.

Advertisement

In fact, this relaunch of sorts happened just as I was preparing this blog:

Advertisement

I mean, sure, whatever they have to do to make this less creepy, I guess!