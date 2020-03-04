Here Come the Meaningless, Mandatory Celebrity Endorsements

Celebrity political endorsements mean absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things: If Beyonce’s 11th-hour endorsement of Beto O’Rourke couldn’t nab him the senate race in 2018, then how powerful can any of the plebian ones be, really? But with these public proclamations, stars do manage to at least remind their less tuned in fans that an election is happening, and if that gets some people to consider their candidate of choice, then hey, mission partially accomplished.

It’s a presidential election year, which means celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to remind us that they are politically engaged every four years. Since most celebs live in California, Super Tuesday was a particularly visible day for the celebrities to show off their support, even if they already publically endorsed their candidate of choice weeks ago. While Sanders has enjoyed the lion’s share of celebrity endorsements, some other candidates have had a few of their own:

In the Bernie Sanders corner, we have...

Kirsten Dunst, who is feeling the Bern.

Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth baking a leftist cake.

Emily Ratajkowski being hot.

Jason Mraz, who is unable to fill in a bubble:

Dua Lipa, who is not American, but is concerned!

And for Elizabeth Warren, we’ve got...

Janelle Monae

Nick Offerman with an interesting “I voted” sticker approach.

And Super Tuesday’s big winner, Joe Biden...

There was Cher:

And Keegan Michael Key of Key and Peele fame.

As for Michael Bloomberg...



It seems as if the only celeb really stanning Bloomberg’s on Super Tuesday was Bette Midler, who... remembers 9/11.

But he’s no longer in the race, so so much for that. Never forget.