Here Are the 207 Members of Congress Who Just Asked SCOTUS to Consider Overruling Roe v. Wade

A coalition of 207 members of Congress on Thursday filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court asking it to “reconsider” two landmark abortion cases—Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Se. PA v. Casey—in an apparent effort to crush reproductive rights at the federal level. The brief, which is hinged on battle over a Louisiana law that would require doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30 miles, attempts to be large enough in scope it suggests a reconsideration of Roe and Casey should be, “if appropriate, overruled”:



Finally, Amici respectfully suggest that the Fifth Circuit’s struggle to define the appropriate “large fraction” or determine what “burden” on abortion access is “undue” illustrates the unworkability of the “right to abortion” found in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) and the need for the Court to again take up the issue of whether Roe and Casey should be reconsidered and, if appropriate, overruled.

The brief situates itself in June Medical Services LLC v. Gee, a 2014 case in which the Shreveport clinic June Medical challenged the Louisiana admitting privileges law, arguing that it would place an “an unconstitutional undue burden on the right to choose abortion under the Fourteenth Amendment.”

After years of bouncing through the courts, last September Texas’s 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declared Louisiana’s law constitutional, and denied June’s petition for a rehearing. It will now be heard in March by an increasingly conservative SCOTUS, backed today by an increasingly conservative Congress. Here are the lawmakers, most of them men—including two House Democrats in Illinois’s Daniel Lipinski and Minnesota’s Collin Peterson—who signed their names to the amicus brief. These are 207 lawmakers who do not support your right to make decisions about your own body. Vote them out, and read the full amicus brief here.

U.S. Senate

John Kennedy (LA)

Marsha Blackburn (TN)

John Barrasso (WY)

Roy Blunt (MO)

John Boozman (AR)

Mike Braun (IN)

Richard Burr (NC)

Bill Cassidy, M.D. (LA)

John Cornyn (TX)

Tom Cotton (AR)

Kevin Cramer (ND)

Mike Crapo (ID)

Ted Cruz (TX)

Steve Daines (MT)

Michael B. Enzi (WY)

Joni Ernst (IA)

Deb Fischer (NE)

Chuck Grassley (IA)

John Hoeven (ND)

Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS)

James M. Inhofe (OK)

Ron Johnson (WI)

James Lankford (OK)

Michael S. Lee (UT)

Jerry Moran (KS)

Rand Paul (KY)

Rob Portman (OH)

James E. Risch (ID)

Pat Roberts (KS)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Mike Rounds (SD)

Marco Rubio (FL)

Ben Sasse (NE)

Tim Scott (SC)

Thom Tillis (NC)

John Thune (SD)

Pat Toomey (PA)

Roger F. Wicker (MS)

Todd Young (IN)

U.S. House of Representatives

Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Michael Johnson (LA-04)

Ralph Abraham, M.D. (LA05)

Robert B. Aderholt (AL-04)

Rick W. Allen (GA-12)

Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL)

Jodey C. Arrington (TX-19)

Brian Babin, D.D.S. (TX-36)

Don Bacon (NE-02)

James R. Baird (IN-04)

Troy Balderson (OH-12)

Jim Banks (IN-03)

Andy Barr (KY-06)

Jack Bergman (MI-01)

Andy Biggs (AZ-05)

Dan Bishop (NC-09)

Rob Bishop (UT-01)

Mike Bost (IL-12)

Kevin Brady (TX-08)

Mo Brooks (AL-05)

Ken Buck (CO-04)

Larry Bucshon, M.D. (IN-08)

Ted Budd (NC-13)

Tim Burchett (TN-02)

Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (TX-26)

Bradley Byrne (AL-01)

Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (GA-01)

Steve Chabot (OH-01)

Liz Cheney (WY-AL)

Ben Cline (VA-06)

Michael Cloud (TX-27)

Tom Cole (OK-04)

Doug Collins (GA-09)

James Comer (KY-01)

K. Michael Conaway (TX11)

Paul Cook (CA-08)

Rick Crawford (AR-01)

Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

John R. Curtis (UT-03)

Warren Davidson (OH-08)

Rodney Davis (IL-13)

Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25)

Jeff Duncan (SC-03)

Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02)

Tom Emmer (MN-06)

Ron Estes (KS-04)

A. Drew Ferguson, IV (GA03)

Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03)

Bill Flores (TX-17)

Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01)

Virginia Foxx (NC-05)

Russ Fulcher (ID-01)

Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Greg Gianforte (MT-AL)

Bob Gibbs (OH-07)

Louie Gohmert (TX-01)

Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16)

Lance Gooden (TX-05)

Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ04)

Kay Granger (TX-12)

Garret Graves (LA-06)

Sam Graves (MO-06)

Tom Graves (GA-14)

Mark E. Green, M.D. (TN07)

Glenn Grothman (WI-06)

Michael Guest (MS-03)

Brett Guthrie (KY-02)

Jim Hagedorn (MN-01)

Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01)

Vicky Hartzler (MO-04)

Kevin Hern (OK-01)

Jody B. Hice (GA-10)

Clay Higgins (LA-03)

French Hill (AR-02)

George Holding (NC-02)

Richard Hudson (NC-08)

Bill Huizenga (MI-02)

Bill Johnson (OH-06)

Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

Jim Jordan (OH-04)

John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13)

Fred Keller (PA-12)

Mike Kelly (PA-16)

Trent Kelly (MS-01)

Peter T. King (NY-02)

Steve King (IA-04)

Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

Darin LaHood (IL-18)

Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)

Doug Lamborn (CO-05)

Robert E. Latta (OH-05)

Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)

Daniel W. Lipinski (IL-03)

Billy Long (MO-07)

Barry Loudermilk (GA-11)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO03)

Roger Marshall, M.D. (KS01)

Brian Mast (FL-18)

Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Tom McClintock (CA-04)

Patrick McHenry (NC-10)

David B. McKinley, P.E. (WV-01)

Mark Meadows (NC-11)

Daniel P. Meuser (PA-09)

Carol D. Miller (WV-03)

Paul Mitchell (MI-10)

John R. Moolenaar (MI-04)

Alex X. Mooney (WV-02)

Markwayne Mullin (OK-02)

Gregory F. Murphy, M.D. (NC-03)

Dan Newhouse (WA-04)

Ralph Norman (SC-05)

Pete Olson (TX-22)

Steve Palazzo (MS-04)

Gary Palmer (AL-06)

Greg Pence (IN-06)

Scott Perry (PA-10)

Collin C. Peterson (MN-07)

John Ratcliffe (TX-04)

Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14)

Tom Rice (SC-07)

Denver Riggleman (VA-05)

Martha Roby (AL-02)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)

Phil D. Roe, M.D. (TN-01)

Hal Rogers (KY-05)

Mike D. Rogers (AL-03)

Francis Rooney (FL-19)

John Rose (TN-06)

David Rouzer (NC-07)

Chip Roy (TX-21)

John Rutherford (FL-04)

David Schweikert (AZ-06)

Austin Scott (GA-08)

F. James Sensenbrenner, Jr. (WI-05)

John Shimkus (IL-15)

Mike Simpson (ID-02)

Adrian Smith (NE-03)

Christopher H. Smith (NJ04)

Jason Smith (MO-08)

Lloyd Smucker (PA-11)

Ross Spano (FL-15)

Pete Stauber (MN-08)

Brian Steil (WI-01)

W. Gregory Steube (FL-17)

Chris Stewart (UT-02)

Van Taylor (TX-03)

Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA15)

William Timmons (SC-04)

Scott Tipton (CO-03)

Michael R. Turner (OH-10)

Ann Wagner (MO-02)

Tim Walberg (MI-07)

Mark Walker (NC-06)

Jackie Walorski (IN-02)

Michael Waltz (FL-06)

Steve Watkins (KS-02)

Randy Weber (TX-14)

Daniel Webster (FL-11)

Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M. (OH-02)

Bruce Westerman (AR-04)

Roger Williams (TX-25)

Joe Wilson (SC-02)

Rob Wittman (VA-01)

Steve Womack (AR-03)

Ron Wright (TX-06)

Ted S. Yoho, D.V.M. (FL03)

Lee Zeldin (NY-01)



