Hello, I'm Screaming At This Mitch McConnell Tweet

Image : Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

Group exercise: Scroll down very quickly, glance at the embedded tweet below, and tell me what this photo of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks like.



Ready?

Okay.

Go.

You see it, right?

McConnell did something decent for a change and decided to get a covid-19 vaccine. Sure, he doesn’t want to propose the creation of a long-lasting, sustainable safety net to help protect Americans during the covid-19 pandemic—if he did, he’d make that clear in the stimulus package marching through Congress—but he’ll at least get a vaccine. Great. Cool.

Too bad his photo opp with the doc who administered the vaccine for him was so unfortunately framed. Thanks to a white flag of some sort behind Dr. Brian Monahan, the poor doc looks like he’s wearing a KKK hood. Oops!

McConnell isn’t the only politician who got the vaccine on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence, as well as his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams all received a dose of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.

And so did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

This is all being done to instill public trust in the covid-19 vaccine, which is a valiant move given the rampant anti-vas misinformation flooding social media. But will politicians getting the vaccine actually convince the average skeptic? I feel like a bunch of divisive politicians getting vaccinated on live television won’t do the trick. We’ll need a Duck Dynasty reunion where the whole cast gets vaccinated, or Kanye West and Summer Walker get the vax on Instagram Live.

Maybe some TikTok influencer? I don’t know, we’ll see.

Speaking of rich people getting the covid-19 vaccine, add Rupert Murdoch to the list.

The covid-19 infection rate is getting really fucking bad in Los Angeles County.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio can't agree on whether there will be a shutdown or not.

So, uh, are we getting a stimulus deal or a government shutdown?

Space Force update... what the fuck?

Haunted Doll Jared Kushner reportedly created a Trump campaign shell company that paid the Trump family on the low and "spent $617 million in reelection cash."

It looks like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting screwed by her Democratic colleagues.

