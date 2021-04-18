Half of American Adults Have Received at Least One Dose of a Covid Vaccine

Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images )

One bit of good news and a lot of bad news, everyone!

Half of all Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccination shot as of Sunday, ABC News reports. Furthermore, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 32.5% of the United States’ adult population is fully vaccinated. Wonderful. Great.

Now for the rest: Coronavirus variants are still ravaging the U.S.! Particularly Michigan and Colorado, per The New York Times, where they’re easing up on covid restrictions for good, I guess. Also, even with America’s growing vaccination numbers, the pandemic is far from over in the rest of the world, where a grand total of 3 million people have died from covid as of Saturday, according to the Associated Press. It’s even getting worse in some places, like Brazil, India, and France

This has been good but mostly bad news. Good night.