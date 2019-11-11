A Supposedly Feminist Website
Barf Bag

Guess Who Might Start An Impeachment Podcast

Ashley Reese
Filed to:Rudy Giuliani
5.4K
47
Save
Image: Getty
Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
PrevNextView All

Podcasts are bad, actually.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • Rudy Giuliani is thinking about starting an impeachment podcast to provide his brilliant, sought-after analysis of the public hearings, which are scheduled to begin later this week. Giuliani was overheard discussing the plans at a New York City restaurant over the weekend, which CNN later confirmed via a spokeswoman for Giuliani. So get ready to hear him ramble incoherently about the deep state or whatever between Casper mattress ads. [CNN]
  • A federal judge dismissed President Trump’s lawsuit challenging the House Ways and Means Committee’s ability to obtain his tax returns from New York officials. The best part: the judge is a Trump appointee. [NBC]
  • Several veterans celebrated Veterans Day by protesting Trump’s opening remarks at a New York City parade. [Gothamist]
  • Republicans are spending guap at Trump’s hotels and resorts. [Politico]
  • The Trump administration is afraid of John Bolton’s receipts. [Axios]
  • Meanwhile, some idiots helped Bolton score a $2 million book deal. [AP]
  • Senator Bernie Sanders has tweeted about the potential military coup in Bolivia:
Advertisement
  • Sanders also wrote an article about fighting antisemitism. [Jewish Currents]
  • Hong Kong police shot an anti-government protestor. [AP]
  • A cool story about San Francisco’s new District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who hopes to bring sweeping reforms to the criminal justice system. [LA Times]

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This has been Barf Bag.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Officially Donald Trump Jr.'s Attack Dog
And Here We Have Stormy Daniels and YG Dancing to 'FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)'
It Sure Seems Like Nikki Haley Wants to Be Trump's Next Vice President
Please, No More Photos of Pete Buttigieg Eating
Kshama Sawant Set to Defeat Amazon in Seattle Thanks to Two-Day Delivery
This Week In Meghan McCain Brings Us So Many Hurt Feelings It's Kind of Hard to Keep Track

About the author

Ashley Reese
Ashley Reese

Staff writer, mint chocolate hater.

EmailTwitterPosts