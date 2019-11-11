Guess Who Might Start An Impeachment Podcast

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Podcasts are bad, actually.
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Rudy Giuliani is thinking about starting an impeachment podcast to provide his brilliant, sought-after analysis of the public hearings, which are scheduled to begin later this week. Giuliani was overheard discussing the plans at a New York City restaurant over the weekend, which CNN later confirmed via a spokeswoman for Giuliani. So get ready to hear him ramble incoherently about the deep state or whatever between Casper mattress ads. [CNN]
- A federal judge dismissed President Trump’s lawsuit challenging the House Ways and Means Committee’s ability to obtain his tax returns from New York officials. The best part: the judge is a Trump appointee. [NBC]
- Several veterans celebrated Veterans Day by protesting Trump’s opening remarks at a New York City parade. [Gothamist]
- Republicans are spending guap at Trump’s hotels and resorts. [Politico]
- The Trump administration is afraid of John Bolton’s receipts. [Axios]
- Meanwhile, some idiots helped Bolton score a $2 million book deal. [AP]
- Senator Bernie Sanders has tweeted about the potential military coup in Bolivia:
- Sanders also wrote an article about fighting antisemitism. [Jewish Currents]
- Hong Kong police shot an anti-government protestor. [AP]
- A cool story about San Francisco’s new District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who hopes to bring sweeping reforms to the criminal justice system. [LA Times]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.