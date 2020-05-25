Gretchen Whitmer's Husband Blew It

Marc Mallory, left, with daughters Image : AP

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted some of the stay-at-home orders imposed on the state, asking constituents to use their new freedoms responsibly. Her husband, however, didn’t seem to get the message.



Whitmer asked that people “think long and hard” before heading to the waterfront regions of Traverse City, considering that “a small spike could put the hospital system in dire straits pretty quickly. That’s precisely why we’re asking everyone to continue doing their part,” she said.

A short three days later, a marina owner wrote on Facebook that Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, had requested that their boat be placed in the water before Memorial Day, The Detroit News reports:

“This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” Tad Dowker, who owns NorthShore Dock LLC. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.” “Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?’”

While the couple owns a home around 25 minutes from Traverse City, their main residence is three hours away, in Lansing.

Considering Whitmer has been subjected to heinous protests over her strict stay-at-home orders, including an incident in which residents stormed the state house with nooses, swastikas and guns, this seems like a particularly boneheaded time for Mallory to be trying to sneak special favors.

And for the record, Mallory’s status as First Gentleman did not make a difference, and he didn’t get his boat in the water anyway. Hope it was worth it!