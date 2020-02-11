Goodbye to Andrew Yang

Image : via Getty

Andrew Yang is dropping out of the presidential race. RIP #YangGang, may you all find peace, meaning, and an alternate way of earning $1,000-a-month.

Yang announced the suspension of his campaign on Tuesday night, as the New Hampshire primary results started rolling in.

“You know, I am the math guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang told supporters at an event in Manchester, New Hampshire. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race we will not win.”

Last week, Yang laid off dozens of campaign staffers after a disappointing turnout at the Iowa caucus (he came in sixth, with only about 1 percent of the state delegate equivalents, according to CBS ). Things did not seem to be looking up for him in New Hampshire, based on the early results, and Yang wasn’t optimistic about his chances in the rest of the country without netting a chunk of delegates.

“In most of these [upcoming] states, I’m not going to be at a threshold where I get delegates, which makes sticking around not necessarily helpful or productive in terms of furthering the goals of this campaign,” he told the Washington Post shortly before announcing the end of his campaign.

And so, we bid farewell to Yang, who takes his tieless attire, intense fanbase, dream of Universal Basic Income, and not much else up to the Big Debate Stage in the Sky.

Also, Michael Bennet is dropping out too, not that anyone cares.