Georgia Republicans Vow That No More Fair Elections Will Take Place on Their Watch

Georgia shocked the world and provided the only good news of the week when its voters (Especially Black voters; this will be important later.) turned out in record numbers to flip the senate for the Democrats and hopefully restore some normalcy to this markedly abnormal period of history. In response, Georgia Republicans, have moved swiftly in attempt to restore Georgia to its more “normal” state of affairs by trying to make sure that only the people Republicans want to vote can vote in the next election.



Republican legislators have introduced several voter suppression measures for the next Georgia General Assembly, including an end to no-excuse absentee ballot voting, ballot drop boxes, and automatic mailing of absentee ballots, along with getting rid of free rides for early voters in mobile voting buses and a requirement to present ID with the submission of an absentee ballot.

“They lost, and now they want to change the rules to give themselves a competitive advantage,” House Minority Leader, Democrat James Beverly told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The pendulum swings, and people can see through this foolishness in the truest sense of suppression and disenfranchisement.”

It’s true! And it’s additionally almost as if they don’t care that their attempts to suppress votes are completely transparent because their supporters are also in favor of racist voter suppression! [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]

Tinfoil hat hypebeast, Trump stooge, and guy who resembles the kind of guy who gets sent home the first night of the Bachelorette, Matt Gaetz is not saying that the domestic terrorists who recently attempted to overthrow the U.S. government are Antifa dressed in white supremacist drag, but he’s not not saying that either:

“Some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters,” Gaetz said on the House floor. “They were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

He added that he wasn’t sure if the reports were true, but as the reports were from the Washington Times, they most certainly were not. If anything, some of those Nazis were badly masquerading as Burning Man attendees and should apologize for that as well as trying to do a coup. Hopefully the sentencing portion of their trials will provide them the opportunity. [Washington Post]