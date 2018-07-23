Image: via Getty

At age 28, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took on one of New York’s tightest political machines and managed to unseat one of the highest ranking Democrats in Congress. She has single-handedly sparked a nationwide discussion over the future of the Democratic party, the role of representation, and the power ready to be wielded by young Americans who are sick to hell of this shit. But Ocasio-Cortez wears red lipstick and eats cake and has yet to be bought off by AIPAC, so she is just a silly little girl with big, silly dreams, yes?

Such is the stance of one Republican congressman from Florida, who dismissed the left’s newest headliner and the potentially future youngest woman ever elected to Congress as “this girl” in a campaign speech on Monday. “You look at this girl, Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is currently running for governor of Florida, said, according to the Washington Post. “It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance. And it’s problematic.”

DeSantis’s little game of Fox News bingo was directed specifically at Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance on PBS’s Firing Line last week in which she criticized the “occupation of Palestine,” then walked it back, admitting, “I am not the expert on geopolitics on this issue.” Considering how seemingly hopeless and unending the Israel/Palestine conflict has been throughout my and many lifetimes, few are, but the GOP pundits smelled weakness and went on the attack. DeSantis decided to get his digs in, too, per video from the Huffington Post:

In fact, per DeSantis, in addition to being a “girl,” Ocasio-Cortez has “no clue what she’s talking about,” and “she doesn’t understand the principles of the Constitution.” Just as the legacy publications that ignored Ocasio-Cortez dismissed the millennial women-geared publications that did not, here too is an older man (DeSantis is 39) dismissing a millennial woman as a dumb fucking girl. Whether or not you think Ocasio-Cortez should have walked back her stance on Israel/Palestine, whether or not she’s a geopolitical whiz, she’s no dummy, and she’s no little girl.

She’ll tell you herself:

In other news, it seems Fox News is determined to get Ocasio-Cortez elected president:

Indeed.