Fox News Dude Melts Down Over Trump Military Story Reported & Verified by His Own Network

Republicans are desperate to refute allegations that President Trump made degrading comments about U.S. service members, from insisting that amputated veterans be left out of military parades to calling fallen troops “losers” and “suckers.” This, and a litany of other damning allegations were made public by The Atlantic on Thursday, and it appears that Trump’s Fox News cheerleaders can’t handle it.

Greg Gutfeld, co-host of The Five, called the story a well-timed “hoax” meant to “scam” military families.

“I gotta give them credit for coming up with something this—pretty disgusting,” Gutfeld said. “It feels like this was created in a lab, and unleashed at a time when they saw Joe [Biden] collapsing. This is the first Hail Mary of maybe 50 Hail Marys that you’re gonna see.”

But Gutfeld is not only dismissing The Atlantic’s reporting but his own network’s reporting as well.

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News Channel’s national security correspondent, noted that two former senior Trump officials confirmed the veracity of the allegations. She posted a Twitter thread going into detail:

“This former official heard the President say about American veterans: ‘What’s in it for them? They don’t make any money,’” Griffin tweeted. Another told her, “It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it.”

Trump also allegedly said of the Vietnam War, “It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker.” Yes, the Vietnam War was indeed a stupid war that never should have happened, but 2.2 million Americans weren’t able to use their bone spurs as an excuse to dodge it .

I don’t know, Gutfeld! It’s not lookin’ great on the hoax front, buddy.

Officers in Portland, Oregon, fatally shot a man Thursday night who was suspected of killing a member of a pro-Trump caravan last weekend. The Associated Press reports that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed when a federal task force attempted to detain him in Lacey, Washington.

From AP:

Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located him on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and Reinoehl pulled a gun during the encounter, the official said. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A U.S. Marshals Service statement later said the fugitive task force “attempted to peacefully arrest him.”

President Trump was particularly invested in Reinoehl’s arrest, tweeting the following just minutes before news of his death was made public: “Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI”

Reinoehl’s death is already being hailed as a victory against anti-police brutality protests and against “ Antifa,” one of Trump’s favorite boogeymen. “The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities,” United States Attorney General William Barr said a statement.

If the Trump administration’s preoccupation in tracking down a self-identified Antifa supporter and ignoring recent examples of right-wing violence seems incredibly convenient, you’re not alone!

First Lady Melania Trump is ready... dot gov.

Attorney General Barr is very invested in his mail-in-voting fear-mongering campaign. Now, he’s warning that some dude stole 1,700 ballots and voted for his preferred candidate. Cool story, except... there’s no proof that that actually happened. [ Washington Post

is very invested in his mail-in-voting fear-mongering campaign. Now, he’s warning that some dude stole 1,700 ballots and voted for his preferred candidate. Cool story, except... there’s no proof that that actually happened. [ We might escape a government shutdown. Yay. [ Politico

The chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed —the Trump administration’s covid-19 vaccine program—says that a vaccine by October is very fucking unlikely, surprising nobody with a lick of sense. [ NPR

—the Trump administration’s covid-19 vaccine program—says that a vaccine by October is very fucking unlikely, surprising nobody with a lick of sense. [ Covid-19 death toll projections are looking increasingly grim for the US: An estimated 410,000 could be dead by January 1, 2021, if social distancing guidelines don’t tighten up... quickly. [ CNN

could be dead by January 1, 2021, if social distancing guidelines don’t tighten up... quickly. [ And speaking of covid... huh?

